Vinyl records making a comeback in Sioux Falls

Out with the new and in the with old it seems because vinyl records are back on the rise.

Cropped Photo: Tim / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

According to a newly released report vinyl is on pace to outsell CD's for the first time in more than 30 years.

"They're making a strong comeback. When CDs first came out a majority of people just dumped their records and started buying CDs. There is always a few people who were going to keep collecting them and a lot of the punk rock bands kept putting out vinyl so it never completely died." said Crosstown Vinyl owner Steve Zastrow.

These old records are alive and well. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), for the first time in 33 years vinyl records are pacing to outsell CDs.

"People have been getting more into them lately. But my wife and I, we've always loved vinyl and there is always a market for it." said Total Drag owner Dan Nissen.

CDs sales dropped by 34 percent at the end of 2018. Although streaming services still dominate the music industry, making up 80 percent of its revenue. Over the years, vinyl records sales have been in increasing. FROM 2016 to 2017 there was 18.5 percent year-over-year increase in sales of new vinyl.

"It's just having something tangible, from the artwork to just the fun of getting a brand-new vinyl record, and throw it on your turn-table." said Nissen.

In 1982 CDs came along and they were supposed to make vinyl record obsolete. then in the 2000s I-Pod and streaming services came along making it easier for consumers to get their music. But it still comes down to picking the right music for you.

"When you get home at the end of the day and do some real serious listening it's the best sounding format. It's arguable but a lot of people say it does sound the best. You're not just pushing a button and a song starts playing." said Zastrow.

In 1930 the company "RCA Victor" launched the first vinyl records and called them "program transcription" discs.

