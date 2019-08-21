Volunteers build a playground in one day

Volunteers of America-Dakotas created a new playground in Sioux Falls - built in just one day.

The non-profit organization 'KaBoom helped build it in hopes to make it easier for all children to play.

Around 200 volunteers came together to build the playground in just 6 hours. It all started back in June when kids at the Volunteers of America youth center were asked to draw their "dream playground."

Wednesday those dreams became reality.

"So in partnership with KaBoom and Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Volunteers of America-Dakotas that community collaboration really brought people together to erect a safe place space for kids to enjoy for years to come," said Stephanie Monroe, Volunteers of America-Dakotas managing director.

The playground is located at Volunteers of America-Dakotas near 51st and Grange Avenue.