Volunteers clean up flood debris in Dell Rapids

Flood clean up is underway in Dell Rapids.

"We're going to all those same houses, picking up all the sandbags and disposing of them," said Tami Drew, Organizer for the Dell Rapids Flood Committee.

Volunteers worked in teams to help pick up sandbags and throw away debris.

"This morning I would say we have, so far roughly 30 to 40 people, with, I know there's more on the way for later this afternoon," Drew said.

Some help is even coming from out of town.

The David Jones Cares is a non-profit organization based out of Sioux Falls, and goes around the country helping disaster relief. Today the family is in Dell Rapids helping with flood efforts.

Jones took the day off from his clothing store business to help out.

"My house is dry, I don't believe there's any threat of water coming into it, so why not bring a team out, come out and help somebody else," said David Jones, Volunteer with David Jones Cares.

Jones' family joined him in the clean up efforts.

"I'm a local guy, I believe in supporting the community, the local community as much as possible, and this was a situation and an opportunity where our organization could come out and sandbag, feed, load, whatever they need us to do," said Jones.

Helping communities is just who the Jones family is.

"We're here because this is a part of what we do, again we want to be a blessing to the community as they've been a blessing to us," Jones said.

The Dell Rapids Flood Committee plan to have their town cleaned up as soon as possible.

"We're hoping to get everything big, done and out today, of course we'll still be available to contact if something comes up," said Drew.

And the Jones family has a lot of community service coming up, but they haven't ruled out coming back to Dell Rapids if they are needed.

"If they need us to come out tomorrow, we'll come out," Jones said.

The Jones family will be leaving for Nebraska tomorrow to help with clean up efforts.