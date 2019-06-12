Volunteers from Illinois help build home in Sioux Falls

Dozens of volunteers from Illinois have traveled nearly 9 hours to spend the week building and painting homes in Sioux Falls.

The group of 70 volunteers is working with habitat for humanity.

They represent grace United Methodist Church in Naperville, Ill., and they make a trip every summer to help a Habitat for Humanity affiliate. Sioux Falls was chosen for this year's mission trip.

"It gives us an opportunity to really give back," said Rick Loufek, volunteer. "You know, affordable housing is really a tough thing in the world today and this is our ability to kinda help out those who may need a little start in life, in being able to get themselves in their own home."

The group will be in town until Friday.