Volunteers needed in Sioux Falls after this week's storm

The storms that recently ravaged the region have left many in need of help in Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls police, the 211 Helpline received 505 calls Thursday. Almost 200 of those calls were volunteers.

But about 210 people still need help.

"There's a need for volunteers," said Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls police. "Specifically, we're looking for people that have chainsaws, trucks, and trailers. If you're interested in volunteering, you don't need to call, you can just go right to the volunteer reception center, which is 1000 N. West Ave."

The volunteer reception center is open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Those still needing help can call 211 to be paired with a volunteer.