Volunteers place flags on graves of veterans in Sioux Falls

Each Memorial Day is a time to honor those who lost their lives serving our country. A group of volunteers is making sure none of those veterans are forgotten this weekend.

More than 100 people placed flags on the graves of veterans at the Hills of Rest cemetery in Sioux Falls. That included some local Boy Scouts, who have done it for the past several years.

"It does make us feel good inside and knowing that these people are remembered that they were there, how much they gave for our country," Dawson Desaulniers said, who is a Boy Scout. "That we can make sure we honor them on this Memorial Day."

More than 3,400 people at the cemetery were veterans. A special program will be held at the cemetery on Monday starting at 11:00 AM to honor veterans.