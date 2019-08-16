Volunteers prep for Project S.O.S. distribution day

Friday was packing day for Project S.O.S. and volunteers came together to load backpacks with school supplies for Saturday's distribution day.

Many organizations were on-hand to help with the packing, all excited to help put together supplies for kids in need.

"To be able to give back, especially to kids who don't always have the opportunity to do for themselves, its really a great opportunity," said Chris Pieters, with Time Management Systems.

Project S.O.S. stands for 'Supply Our Students' and it provides free school supplies for families with limited resources.

Those wishing to collect supplies on Saturday will need to bring their child and their identification to Whittier Middle School, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.