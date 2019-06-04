Volunteers provide encouragement to farmers on Agriculture Outreach Tour

Teams of volunteers reached out to farmers Tuesday to give them some words of encouragement through an incredibly difficult time in the agriculture industry. As we've reported before farmers are dealing with flooded, muddy fields.

This afternoon reporter Ricardo Lewis rode along with a group of volunteers who wanted to dedicate their day to encouraging those farmers since they've had many gloomy days during planting season.

The day started in north Falls Park to show their appreciation and to relieve South Dakota farmers from their stresses after a wet planting season.

"We are just in a time that is so hard for our farmers right now. It seems like the perfect day because we have a lot of help being a ray of sunshine with the beautiful weather we're having," Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Division Manager, Holly Raider said.

A dozen cookies, water and smiles were sent out all over southeastern South Dakota to thank those farmers for all that they do.

"It is a complete surprise to our farmers and you know we know that we can't help in any way, take away any of the stress but we're hoping that it’s just a small piece of positivity," Raider said.

"I was thankful because sometimes you get in your own little world and every farmers busy and it's like easy to be grumpy. I almost threw my phone through the wall this morning," Farmer, Lynn Boadwine said.

"It was definitely so exciting to see their faces sometimes they don't know what they're expecting when we show up like that," Volunteer, Julie Hammer said.

For more than a month this is the most consecutive sunny days farmers have seen. Now that it's crunch time they'll take any sunny day they can to get everything planted on time.

"There’s just not enough people, tractors and then still everything breaks down," Boadwine said.

With those setbacks he said it's been a long waiting game. The weather set them back so far he feels everything is being planted on the same day.

Another farmer dealing with what others wish they had, a dry field.

"Might be too hot and dry and I’m hoping what I plant today will come up in with the moisture," Darin Larson, said.

Volunteers set out to encourage and thank more than 70 farmers or anyone who was in the area.

This isn't the first time this type of event has been done. The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce use to do 'Operation Thank You' and so they're trying to bring that back.

