Voters approve bond for new elementary school for Brandon Valley School District

Voters in the Brandon Valley School District approved a $17 million bond for a new elementary school Tuesday night. More than 1,200 people showed up to vote in the special bond election, but more than 14,700 people were eligible to vote.

Almost 90% of the voters who did show up voted to approve the bond. The unofficial results sent by Dr. Jarod Larson, the superintendent of the Brandon Valley School District, said 1,085 voters approved the bond while 129 voted against it.

This bond will be used to finance a new elementary school for the district at 7301 E. 41st Street and acquire land for a future educational facility.

The Brandon Valley Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to certify the vote.