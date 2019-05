Voters in Sioux Falls are set to determine who will fill two vacancies on the city's school board Tuesday.

Four candidates are vying for two positions. The candidates include Sarah Anderson, Lora Hubbel, Nan Baker, and Carly Reiter.

Polls at 13 voting centers in the city are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can find more information about the candidates, as well as voting information, on the school district's website.