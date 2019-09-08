Warrior 180 Foundation arrives in Sioux Falls

Jeff Hastings is traveling the country visiting hundreds of communities in his recreation vehicle; however, it is not exactly a leisurely trip. Hastings is the Executive Director of the 'Warrior 180 Foundation' and is helping to console first responders and military veterans suffering from depression, drug or alcohol abuse, and Post-traumatic stress disorder in a Christ-centered way.

"We all need help at times. Don't be afraid to ask for help," Hastings said.

He began the foundation when he saw a need to help individuals who feel alone and traveled to 25 different states raising awareness for the cause. If you or someone is struggling. You can follow his journey and contact him through the link provided in this article.