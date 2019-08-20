WWE star Bayley on KSFY Morning News

SmackDown is here in Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford Premier Center is going to be the site of an epic show Tuesday night.

Before the lights come on at the arena, we spoke with WWE Women's Champion Bayley about where her career has led her.

She fell in love with the wrestling industry as a 10-year-old in San Jose, California watching her favorites like Lita and Eddie Gurrero. Now that she has made it to the big stage, she wants to inspire today's fans the same way those wrestlers inspired her.

SmackDown Live is set to begin Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m.