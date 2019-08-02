WWII wife honored in painting

A WWI bride, whose husband was a fighter pilot, is being celebrated in Faulkton on Saturday.

Dorothy Huss, also known as "Dot-T", is 96-years-old.

She is being honored in a celebration that includes a visit from an authentic P51 Mustang Fighter plane. It's the same type of plane her late husband used to fly.

This plane has been re-created by artist John Mollison.

"It's a unique moment because this woman had her name painted on the side of her husband's airplane, and I painted that," Mollison said. "She's 96-years-old and she has an idea this is going to be happening, but we want her to do it right."

The painting was commissioned by Sioux Falls eye surgeon and WWII history enthusiast David West.

It will be presented to Dorothy by Mollison.