'Walk-ins for Education' preparations underway in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Education Association is trying something new this year to try to spark change in the South Dakota Public School System.

Wednesday they are holding a city-wide "Walk-ins for Education” and are inviting everyone in the community to participate. This event is all to make a statement about school funding in South Dakota.

"The biggest message we're really trying to make over and over to our state legislators is to keep the promise to our students, that our state funding formula sets up a promise to students that their education will be funded and we believe that promise is being broken,” said Sioux Falls Education Association President Tony Martinet.

The South Dakota Education Association is asking for the communities help to try to make this happen.

“We're really hoping the public comes through to prove what we believe that public education really does matter and we want the state to make it a funding priority, not a funding afterthought,” said Martinet.

To do this, educators, administrators, and others will be participating in a school walk-in. It will be a quick demonstration that will happen before the start of the teacher's required workday.

"In the long run our biggest goal is that we want to draw attention to this issue, but we don't want to disrupt the learning of our students,” said Martinet.

Organizers say this cause is so important because without enough funding districts are forced to make tough choices.

"We're kind of getting frustrated and we're getting upset with is that our students are losing great opportunities because they are losing quality teachers or we're not funding the programs that we really need to fund in order to meet the needs of our students,” said Martinet.

This event is meant to spark a bigger conversation around school funding.

"Our long term hope would be that the community and the public would continue to demonstrate this support by showing up at the legislative coffees that are coming up in Sioux Falls as well as even around the state,” said Martinet.

To ultimately catch the attention of the governor who proposes the initial budget and state legislators who make the final decision in the appropriation committee.

Everyone in Sioux Falls is welcome to participate in the walk-in. If you have a child you can meet at their school, or at the instructional planning center. People are asked to wear red, as it's become a national symbol for education.

The walk-in is Wednesday, February 5, 2020. It starts 15 minutes prior to the start of the contract day at each school. Teacher's contract days start at 7:30 a.m. at the elementary and high schools. At the middle schools, it starts at 7:45 a.m.

Schools participating:

Edison Middle School

Eugene Field Elementary School

George McGovern Middle School

Instructional Planning Center

Memorial Middle School

New Technology High School

Patrick Henry Middle School

Terry Redlin Elementary School

Robert Frost Elementary School

Roosevelt High School

Washington High School

