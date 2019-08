The 2019 Walk to Defeat ALS Sioux Falls will be held Saturday, Sept. 21.

The walk is ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.

The walk check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park, 4300 S. Oxbow Dr. in Sioux Falls. The 2 mile walk will begin at 10 a.m.

To register for the event or to make a donation, visit the ALS website.