The ALS Association's largest annual event resulted in another strong outing as hundreds gathered at Sertoma Park. The Walk to Defeat ALS Sioux Falls helped raise funds for local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year. Participants like John Dwyer appreciate that research because living with ALS provides a little bit of uncertainty.

"I like to say it's a life of adaption and improvisation. You never know what your next physical compromise is going to be," Dwyer said.

Despite the absence of a cure, ALS researchers have been able to dive deeper into studying the disease because of efforts like the ALS walk.