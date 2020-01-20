Washington High School hosts show choir competition Friday & Saturday

Washington High School is hosting the "Best of Show" competition with middle school and high school students on Friday and Saturday. Schools from Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Omaha will compete in this year's competition.

Friday night is the middle school night, where the students are critiqued after their performance. Jazz choirs will also perform on Saturday before the main event of show choirs. Performances will be throughout the day on Saturday before the finalists perform starting at 6:30 PM.

It costs $5 to attend the middle school competition on Friday night. It costs $15 for an all day admission on Saturday. If you just want to watch jazz, it's $5. Students and senior citizens can get in for $10 all day on Saturday. The competition will be held at Washington High School in Sioux Falls on North Sycamore Avenue.