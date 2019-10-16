Washington High School teacher earns Milken Educator Award

A Sioux Falls teacher has earned a prestigious award, along with the $25,000 award that goes with it.

Alison Ter Horst, a psychology and AP psychology teacher at Washington High School.

She received the award in a surprise ceremony Wednesday morning.

Her fellow teachers describe Ter Horst as a motivating educator with a relentless work ethic who loves teaching.

The Milken Educator Awards program was created by the Milken Family Foundation. Teacher magazine called the ward the "Oscar of Teaching." The honor will be presented at up over 40 schools during the school year.