Washington Pavilion celebrates 20 year milestone

Washington Pavilion staff celebrated the 20th year of the institution's inception on a warm afternoon in Downtown Sioux Falls. It was formerly known as Washington High School before closing in 1992 as one of the largest public school buildings in the nation, and now it is the region's home for arts, entertainment, and science. The pavilion began operations June 1, 1999 after a multi-year renovation project. A day long festival took place Saturday afternoon which included free admission, food trucks, and live entertainment.

The celebration will last well into June as there are a few more events throughout the month.

June 7th is Free First Friday which permits free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center from 5-8 p.m.

June 8th, Steve Martin and Martin Short will entertain a ticketed performance at 7:30 p.m.

June 12th-16th visitors will be able to see ticketed performances of LES MISERABLES.

June 22nd will be Retro Day at the Washington Pavilion where staff will 'throw back' to June 1, 1999.

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call the Box Office at (605)-367-6000, or go online at washingtonpavilion.org