Washington Pavilion gets into Halloween spirit with exhibits

The Washington Pavilion is hosting its annual Spooky Science event on Saturday,

It is a day when kids can come to the Pavilion in a costume, and learn about science will also celebrating the Halloween season.

Some activities unique to the event are boo bubbles, squishy slime and black cat origami.

Spooky Science is for kids of all ages and takes place on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $14 for adults and $7 for kids, which are available for purchase at the pavilion.

To contact the Washington Pavilion, go to its website here.