Washington Pavilion show brings the holidays early to audiences

There will be performances of Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" Friday through Sunday night and matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The movie is adapted for the stage in a new production that is full of dancing, laughter and some of Irving Berlin's classic songs. The production tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a sister act in the process.

Shows will be performed inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets range in price from $33 to $109. Performances are at 7:30 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday with matinee shows at 2 PM on Saturday and Sunday. You can get $45 tickets to the matinee shows with the promo code SNOWGLOBE. You can purchase tickets here.