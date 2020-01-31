Watch: Pennington Co. Search and Rescue sherp practice

Rescue crews in western South Dakota were taking advantage of the cold weather to get in some practice. Sherp practice that is.

The Sherp is an all-terrain vehicle for the Pennington County Search and Rescue team. The body is completely buoyant and can stay afloat even without tires.

The tires can be inflated and deflated from within the vehicle and are also used as paddles in the water.

Crews were practicing ice and water techniques at Sheridan Lake just southwest of Rapid City.

