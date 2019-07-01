Water levels on Missouri River leveling off

After a wet spring, water levels on the Missouri River are getting back to normal.

Levels on the Missouri River and reservoirs continue to hold steady or are showing a slight drop, Dakota Radio Group reports.

John Remus, Chief of Missouri River Basin Water Management for the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says mountain snowpack is about gone. He says they are watching water levels drop up and down the system.

The Corps reported flooding continues along several downstream rivers in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri earlier this year.

