Water main break closes part of Phillips Avenue

Sioux Falls officials are asking drivers to avoid Phillips Avenue south of 14th street after a water main break on Tuesday.

The city’s Water Distribution Supervisor Darn McDonnel says the water main break happened this morning between 17th and 18th Streets on Phillips Avenue.

McDonnel says 40-60 water main breaks happen around this time of year due to the weather.

The break caused a few parts of the road to buckle and will need to be fixed and blacktopped. Crews are expected to add the blacktop on Saturday.

