Iowa mailman receives national hero award

Rentz, a mail carrier from Waterloo, IA, received the National Hero of the Year Award from the National Association of Letter Carriers Wednesday, October 30th.

Iowan mailman recieves national hero award(Source: Gray DC)

Rentz accepted the award personally in Washington DC.

On March 13, 2018, Rentz said he was delivering mail to an elderly woman in Waterloo when he heard a beeping sound coming from her home.

Concerned it could be some sort of alarm, Rentz approached the house for a closer look and that’s when he saw the cloud of smoke.

“I saw the door open and smoke coming out. I went in,” said Rentz.

Rentz found a woman sitting on her couch. He helped her to safety and waited for firetrucks to arrive. She said she forget food was cooking on the stove.

Rentz was recognized along with several other letter carriers from across the country for their bravery. Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.