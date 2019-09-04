Watertown Airport now has direct flights to Chicago

It was just a few months ago that the future of air travel out of Watertown was in question, but now the airport is making a significant milestone.

With as much success as the airport has had since SkyWest United became the carrier, passengers can now travel directly from Watertown to Chicago, in addition to the daily service to Denver.

"Watertown started service on Sunday, this week, September first," said the Watertown Airport Manager Todd Syhre.

Airport Manager Todd Syhre is happy to see the early success with the direct flights.

"Everything is going as planned, passenger loads are building everyday," Syhre said.

Syhre said the added city is a huge step for passengers headed east.

Even though passengers can already fly direct to Denver, this new addition will give them access to more than more than 70 cities than they previously had.

"Essentially what this does is it opens up a one stop. You go from Watertown to Chicago, to Tampa, Florida, to Maine, to South Carolina. There's a lot more opportunity for just a direct flight out of Chicago to the east coast" Syhre said.

Some of the first passengers have already given their feedback.

"Some of them were business folks. They were checking it out for their salesman, and they came back and they love it," said Syhre.

Syhre only has high hopes for what's to come, he expects new passengers everyday.

"This is a time saver, obviously with business travel, leisure travel it helps as well," Syhre said.

There are still huge plans in the future for the airport. Next up, seeing the amount of passengers increase, which could lead to even more improvements.