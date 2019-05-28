Watertown Post Office closed after vehicle rams front entrance

The Watertown Post Office was closed Tuesday morning after a vehicle rammed into the building's front entrance on Monday.

Mark Mclendon, 60, of Watertown, told police he was parked in a handicapped spot when he accidentally shifted his vehicle into drive instead of reverse, causing his vehicle to jump the curb and ram the front of the building.

Watertown police sealed off the area and the post office was closed Tuesday morning to allow for the removal of glass and other building debris.

Mclendon was not injured during the incident. No charges have been filed.