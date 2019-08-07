Watertown Regional Airport sets new record

The Watertown Regional Airport set a new record of 1,578 enplanements during the month of July, beating the old record of 1,366.

"In July we blew our record enplanements out of the water," Todd Syhre, the Watertown Airport Manager said.

Since starting services back up, the Watertown Airport has experienced new found success.

"Our record was 1,366 ever in Watertown," Syhre said.

With new services through Sky West United, Airport Manager Todd Syhre points out a few major reasons for the recent success.

"I think the reliability with Sky West United, and the co-chair agreement where you can go anywhere in the world on one ticket, your bags checked all the way through," Syhre said.

The record numbers weren't expected to happen this soon.

"There's not a whole lot of preparing they can do, day to day we have no idea as far as the enplanements," said Syhre.

The staff at the airport made sure to get everybody on their flights as pain free as possible.

"We are a little short staffed for that amount of people, but we're doing everything we can to keep our head above water," Syhre said.

"We just roll with it, it's been great. It was very smooth, we have great employees, I give them all the credit,"

There are big plans for the Airport in the near future. Coming September 1st, direct flights to Chicago will begin.