Watertown: Vehicle crashes through front of McDonald's

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Watertown McDonald's on Friday.

Watertown police said a 2004 Lincoln Town Car collided with the front entrance of the building on 35th Street, causing significant damage. Police said the driver, Gail Kaleta of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was attempting the park the vehicle in the lot when their foot slipped from the brake onto the gas pedal.

Kaleta was evaluated on the scene by Watertown Fire Rescue.

Police said there were minor injuries reported inside the building from debris. One patron was transported to Prairie Lakes Hospital. No one inside the restaurant was struck by the vehicle.

No charges have been filed in the accident.