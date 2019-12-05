Watertown distillery co-owner shares holiday cocktail ideas

One of the owners of Glacial Lakes Distillery, Quentin Robertson, shared a few different drinks that can be festive for the holiday season. Glacial Lakes Distillery makes several of their own spirits using local ingredients like locally grown wheat in its vodka. The handcrafted vodka is the most popular spirit within the distillery.

The recipes Robertson shared on KSFY Morning News are below:

Moscow mule:

2 oz Glacial Lakes Vodka

1/2 oz of lime juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Pour in copper mug on ice

Garnish with lime wedge

Dessert Drink

2 oz Kahlua

2 oz Glacial Lakes Vodka

Top with club soda

Serve in double rocks glass on ice

Cosmopolitan

1 1/2 oz Glacial Lakes vodka

1/4 oz lime juice

1/4 oz Triple Sec

1/4 oz Cranberry juice

Use shaker to mix all ingredients and pour into martini glass.