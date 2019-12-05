Watertown distillery co-owner shares holiday cocktail ideas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - One of the owners of Glacial Lakes Distillery, Quentin Robertson, shared a few different drinks that can be festive for the holiday season. Glacial Lakes Distillery makes several of their own spirits using local ingredients like locally grown wheat in its vodka. The handcrafted vodka is the most popular spirit within the distillery.
The recipes Robertson shared on KSFY Morning News are below:
Moscow mule:
2 oz Glacial Lakes Vodka
1/2 oz of lime juice
Top with Ginger Beer
Pour in copper mug on ice
Garnish with lime wedge
Dessert Drink
2 oz Kahlua
2 oz Glacial Lakes Vodka
Top with club soda
Serve in double rocks glass on ice
Cosmopolitan
1 1/2 oz Glacial Lakes vodka
1/4 oz lime juice
1/4 oz Triple Sec
1/4 oz Cranberry juice
Use shaker to mix all ingredients and pour into martini glass.