Watertown man accused of assaulting officers during arrest

A Watertown man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted officers as they arrested him.

Police received a report an assault at a residence in downtown Watertown around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, police say 48-year-old Adam Remington was walking back into the home. He allegedly threatened to kill the responding officers, and assaulted them as they took him into custody.

Police found Remington's girlfriend, 27-year-old Sara Widger, inside the residence. Officers found evidence of drug use, and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators say they found a marijuana grow operation, a large amount of marijuana, cash, and a firearm.

A 4-month-old child was found living at the residence. The child was taken by Social Services.

Remington faces several charges, including abuse to a minor, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of more than one pound of marijuana, and simple assault on law enforcement.

Widger was also arrested on abuse to a minor and marijuana-related charges.