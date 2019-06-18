Watertown officials announce mix used building project

Construction on another new project in Watertown will start on July 19th.

It's being spearheaded by the Watertown Development Company.

"That's our mission, so we've been working with him for several months to try and get him to get those apartments going," said Traci Stein, Director of Marketing and Public Communications with the Watertown Development Company.

The Watertown Development Company announced the start of a mix used building project with Craig Development Company.

"It's going to be something that the city of Watertown has been envisioning for the community for quite some time," said Stein.

The building will take up the space that is now the Commerce Center parking lot, Burritos on Broadway, and what used to be the old Harbor Bar location.

"So we'll have 7,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, there will be an underground heated parking garage for the tenants of the building, and then public parking above," Stein said.

Kyle Lalim is a Real Estate Agent in Watertown, he thinks the project could help the entire city for a long time.

"As a real estate agent or a realtor, we look to sell the community as a whole, and it's easier for us when we have got progress going on," said Kyle Lalim, Watertown Realtor.

Traci Stein tells me this project, along with the addition of the new Terex building, will help Watertown flourish over the course of the next year.

"There are going to be millions of dollars in capital investments coming to Watertown in the next year, so that is hopefully going to bring a lot of workforce and new people to Watertown," said Stein.

The project is expected to take a year to complete, and should be finished in July of 2020.