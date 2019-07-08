Watertown police seeking information on recent string of vandalism

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating those responsible for several incidents of vandalism to vehicles.

Watertown police said these incidents caused more than $3,000 damage to vehicles in the northeast part of Watertown. The damage was caused by either rocks or bricks being thrown through or at vehicle windows.

These incidents took place during the early morning hours on June 29.

Those with any information are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 605-882-6210.