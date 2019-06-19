Watertown residents vote to implement City Manager

A decisive victory in Watertown's Election Tuesday means changes will be coming to the city in the near future.

"I'm thrilled the vote went this way, it is a major win for Watertown," said Mayor Sarah Caron.

Residents in Watertown cast their ballots, and change is on it's way.

"We will be having a City Manager starting in July of 2021, that's when my term as Mayor ends," said Mayor Sarah Caron.

This is an issue Mayor Sarah Caron has been passionate about since she won the Mayoral election.

Mayor Caron will continue in her role until 2021 when the new form of government takes over.

"I think it's great, it's something I've believed in all along, I think it's right for out town, I think it will be giving us a much better chance to get what we want," said Mayor Caron.

But she's not the only one who thinks it's a good move. The talk around Watertown is that this has been needed for quite some time.

"You don't always get the best business manager person, you get really good people sometimes, they're very nice, they got great vision, and so I thought this would be a better way," said Mike Marotz, voter.

Mike Marotz is a business owner is downtown. He thinks this change could bring great things in the future.

"I think it'll help just the efficiency of running things," said Marotz.

Even though Mayor Caron may have to change her personal plans in the future, she is happy this passed.

The final vote count was 1,431 in favor of the change to 435 against it.