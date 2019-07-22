Watertown teen receives Ice Castle fish house from Make-A-Wish South Dakota

A 17-year-old teenager from Watertown had his wish come true Monday. Make-A-Wish South Dakota gave Mason an ice castle to go ice fishing in.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota's annual golf banquet was going on Monday at the Minnehaha Country Club, and Mason thought he was just attending that.

But then, he was surprised with the ice castle, a Yamaha generator, an underwater camera and some swag. His friends from Watertown were also there for the wish.

"When we get the chance to see these moments, that's probably the best part about what we do; when we see the reaction of our kids when they see that their wishes come true," Joe Evenson said, who is the program service director for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

People nominate kids to receive wishes from Make-A-Wish South Dakota. If the child qualifies, the organization's staff reaches out to them to find out what their ultimate wish is, whether that's a trip, meeting somebody or having something. Wishes are granted to a child who is diagnosed with a critical illness.