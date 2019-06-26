Watertown to host PRIDE in the Park

Watertown's first PRIDE in the Park event is Saturday at McKinley Park.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and is hosted by Watertown LOVE, a group for LGBTQ youth, adults and their allies. The event will feature both food and games.

Group organizer Amy Rambow said the day is an opportunity to come together and let neighbors know they’re loved, not alone and accepted exactly as they are.

Among the many attendees expected this Saturday are vendors, church clergy, and Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron.