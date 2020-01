Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash on the outskirts of Watertown on Thursday.

Authorities say Ronald Olson of Waubay was driving an SUV west on Highway 20 when his vehicle was struck by another SUV that had drifted into his lane.

Olson's lone passenger, a Waubay Woman, received life-threatening injuries.

The teenager driving the other SUV received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.