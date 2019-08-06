Waubay recovering from weekend flooding

Terry Anderson is the owner of three lots on Lake Shore Drive in Waubay.

"By mid-day on Friday it was completely full of water, the road I'm standing on was under water," said Terry Anderson, Waubay resident who had his property flooded.

Two of his three lots were flooded when rain came down Friday.

"The water table is so high I'm kind of concerned that if I would try to pump it out, it would probably just end up coming back in," Anderson said.

Anderson is being patient, hoping for dry weather so the water level can go down.

"We could really use for the lake level to go down about a foot," Anderson said.

The Day County Emergency Manager, Bryan Anderson said the last time his county experienced flooding this bad was in 2011.

"We received anywhere from three inches, up to over five inches in about a 90 minute period," Bryan Anderson, the Day County Emergency Manager said.

The Mayor of Waubay plans to continue monitoring water levels, and assessing what needs to be done in the near future.

"We're still having some problems with the sewer system, making sure everybody understands that we want to have everything tapped for now, and that we're not draining the lake into our sanitary sewer," Waubay Mayor Kevin Jens.

Terry Anderson is looking forward to more dry weather so the lake level can go down before winter comes.

"There's nothing we can do about it, we just have to wait it out a little bit," Andersom said.

Mayor Jens said he may plan a meeting for residents to hear their input about possible resolutions.