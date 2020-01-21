Waubay's Gaikowksi sets example

Waubay High School's Tate Gaikowski makes some great sounds playing the tuba in the band.

"Sometimes you get some pretty cool solos to deal with, I like it," said Tate.

Playing the tuba is just one Tate's many activities.. He also takes part in football, basketball, and track, along with student council, FFA, National Honor Society and rodeo. He's also a 3.5 student.

"Tate's a really good student he does things inside and outside the classroom. He's involved in lots of activities. He does well on his grades he works hard in the classroom, and he works hard in his other things like his sports, band and other things outside the classroom," said teacher/coach Joel Eisenbraun.

"It's been a blast, I just like the small community you know everybody. Everybody supports you, it's just really fun," said Tate.

His success, has made him a leader in the halls of Waubay High School.

"Younger kids look up to him and if he continues to participate in all of those things, that's really important for our young kids especially being a small school. We even have our elementary kids that can look up to him," said Eisenbraun.

Tate plans to go to Lake Area Technical College to study precision agriculture.

"I grew up farming and I like it, so hopefully go and further my career and learn some more stuff. Going on to college to keep that work ethic and hopefully push through it," said Tate.

Which is why he'll be a success in whatever the future holds.