A longtime Las Vegas entertainer is set to perform at the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in May.

Wayne Newton will perform on the Event Center stage on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, Newton has recorded and released 165 albums, performed for more than 40 million people and performed over 25,000 shows in Las Vegas alone.

Tickets are $33, $43, and $53 and go on sale Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at here.