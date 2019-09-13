Weather impacts service at nine South Dakota Post Offices

Flooding in southeast South Dakota has impacted the delivery of mail and retail operations for post offices throughout the area.

The U.S. Postal Service said P.O. Box customers served by the Mount Vernon Post office can pick up their mail and obtain retail services at the Mitchell Post Office, 200 W 5th Ave. Hours of operations include

• Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Customers are reminded to bring photo identification when picking up their mail.

Other Post Offices that are closed today due to transportation issues include Canistota, Chester, Madison, Montrose, Nunda, Olivet, Salem, and Scotland.