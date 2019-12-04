Web Water expansion approved

The Web Water Development Association has been around since 1975. The company is now working towards making some big changes.

"When you can provide a bigger and a better service, and a bigger and better water source does, I think that you're going to attract more people to the area.," said Stacy Gossman, the Owner of Big Fellas Restaurant.

The USDA approved an expansion to the company's water treatment plant.

"I think it'd be awesome for the simple fact that when you use the best products that you could possibly buy, you don't want to enhance that with a sub-par source," Gossman said.

Stacy Gossman is the owner of Big Fellas Restaurant. He said Web Water is the best tasting water. He's also happy to hear of any improvements that could benefit his business.

"I would like to see Aberdeen hook up to Web Water, I mean that would be the smartest water source, the best water source they could possibly use," Gossman said.

The project will cost just less than $19.5 million.

"$20 million dollars is a lot of money, but it's just all around better for everybody," Gossman said.

The entire project is expected to be finished by 2023. Stacy is looking forward to providing clean drinking water to his customers for many years to come.