Wedding dress trends for 2020

The owners of Marie & Marie Bridal, Erin Rallis and Kayla Thompson, said there are a few trends in gowns that people may see if they attend a wedding in 2020.

One of the trends is a two-tone dress with majority of the dress being ivory and champagne under lace being an example. Another trend is when the sleeves are off the shoulder. Rallis and Thompson said puffy sleeves from the 1980s and 1990s are also making a comeback. Designers are also looking at more of a simple and sleek look with bride's gowns and adding pearls for an accessory.

They suggest when brides go shopping for their dress to not make it an impulse buy. Make sure it's the right dress and don't feel pressured to buy the first one that you like. But on the same note, be prepared that you might find the right dress the first time you go shopping. Limit the amount of people you bring along to go shopping as well because too many opinions can get distracting. They said to keep it to about four to five of your closest family members and friends.

Marie & Marie Bridal is in Downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue near 11th Street.