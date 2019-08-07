Wednesday is Ag Appreciation Day at Sioux Empire Fair

Wednesday is all about agricultural producers at the Sioux Empire Fair.

The 36th annual Ag Appreciation Day takes place August 7 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Area farmers and ranchers will be served a complimentary lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the grandstand at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Chamber of Commerce distributed more than 7,000 meal tickets in advance of the event. Admission to the fair is free until 1 p.m. today, courtesy Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

Ag Appreciation Day is held each year during the Sioux Empire Fair to honor farmers and ranchers and is a way to say “thank you” to producers for their tireless efforts in producing the food that we eat every day.

Several state local leaders will also be in attendance, including Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson.