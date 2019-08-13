Wednesday's Twins game to be broadcast on YouTube

An upcoming Minnesota Twins baseball game will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube as part of a partnership between Major League Baseball and the video streaming service.

Wednesday's game in which the Milwaukee Brewers host the Twins will air live on YouTube. The game is at 1:00 p.m. CT.

It will be the sixth "MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube," according to the team. YouTube has exclusive rights to telecast the game.

Viewers do not need a YouTube account to watch the game.

The MLB Network-produced broadcast, which will include a special pregame and postgame show, can be viewed on any mobile device or smart TV by searching for “MLB” on the YouTube app.