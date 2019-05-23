Well-known broadcaster publishes 4th book

Many in the Sioux Falls area probably have heard the name Jeff Gould. He is a longtime broadcaster in the area. He has now published his fourth book.

'I Like That Story - Insight and Inspiration from the Heartland' is his latest book. It's a book full of stories with humor and observations of life. He says the book is perfect for graduating high school seniors.

He has recently been on a book tour and has a book signing May 24th at Crossroads in Sioux Falls. The book signing begins at 11 am.

Learn more about his book here: http://ilikethatstory.net/