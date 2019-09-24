Wells Fargo donates to American Red Cross Disaster Relief

In response to the three tornadoes which shook the community of Sioux Falls and recent flooding in southeastern South Dakota, Wells Fargo announced it will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross's Disaster Relief Fund.

Red Cross officials said the donation enables the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters like floods, tornadoes and countless other crises.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see the destruction the recent tornadoes and floods have caused and that so many people have been impacted,” said Patty Brooks, Executive Director of the Red Cross serving Eastern South Dakota. “Red Cross workers have been providing shelter, food and comfort for more than a week and will soon begin providing the resources individuals and families need to start the recovery process. We are thankful for community leaders and philanthropists like Wells Fargo who truly step up when the community needs it most.”

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the tornadoes and flooding," said Corey Heaton, Region Bank President for Wells Fargo in South Dakota. “Many in our community have been busy cleaning up commercial and personal property while demonstrating great resilience. Wells Fargo is committed to helping the recovery efforts through our donation, customer assistance and team member support."

Individuals can help people affected by disasters such as tornadoes and flooding by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.