Wessington Springs tornado 5th anniversary

Five years ago to this day, an EF-2 tornado ripped through Wessington Springs.

It destroyed homes, flattened businesses, and damaged one church.

The community remembers that day vividly.

"It caught the corner of our house, it took our garage. We own the house next to us, it was pretty well destroyed. It broke a lot of the windows out, debris was everywhere. Trees fell on the roof, it was pretty extensive damage," Wessington Springs resident, Tim Halzwarth said.

At the beginning of the day, community members thought it was just another normal day, but the weather started to turn as the afternoon came to a close.

"It kinda cooled off... then there was a crack of thunder that I'd never heard before, and my wife said were headed to the basement and that's where we went," Wessington Springs Street Superintendent, Dan Kruse, said.

The tornado rumbled through the small community.

"I do remember sitting in the basement, you could tell when it hit, and I remember thinking, oh, I don't know if we can come back from this," City Finance Officer, Linda Willman said.

But, the town has bounced back.

Wessington Springs has rebuilt or replaced every business that was flattened by the twister.

Thankfully, nobody was killed or severely injured during natural disaster.

Residents of Wessington Spings say the tornado has brought the community closer together than ever, and they are looking forward to what the future holds.