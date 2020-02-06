West Mall 7 set to reopen Friday following fire

A Sioux Falls movie theater is getting ready to reopen.

West Mall 7 suffered damage to their lobby when a fire broke out during the morning of January 5. Now, over a month later they are about ready to welcome customers for the first time since the fire.

West Mall 7 has been closed for over a month while they have been repairing a portion of their front lobby.

The January fire burned an HVAC unit on the building's roof, causing some damage in the theater's lobby.

While fixing fire damage the movie theater decided to renovate other parts of their lobby. According to the company's website, some renovations are still underway.

West Mall 7’s Owner says he's just as excited as the customers are about being open again.

“I think we'll get a push. I think people are anxious to come back. I think us being down for a month I hope that everybody’s thinking, 'hey we got to get back out there and see a movie' because maybe they've missed some. We are looking for a little boost in attendance over the next couple months here.”

West Mall 7 says they are officially re-opening at 3 p.m. on Friday. They are planning a "special event" in March once everything is finished.

