West Mall 7 theater to remain closed for several weeks

The West Mall 7 movie theater in Sioux Falls will be closed for several weeks following a recent fire.

On Friday, the theater's Facebook page posted that the fire on January 5 damaged a portion of their front lobby and they were forced to close for cleaning and restoration.

The post goes on to say work is underway and that they will be adding additional improvements to the lobby.

West Mall 7 expects to re-open in February.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was due to a motor failure of a heating unit on the roof.